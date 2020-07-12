e-paper
Part of Ghaggar's bank near Moonak town damaged

Part of Ghaggar’s bank near Moonak town damaged

Farmers said a pipe had been installed to drain water from the fields, which led to the bank erosion.

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
The part of the Ghaggar river bank that eroded on Sunday.
The part of the Ghaggar river bank that eroded on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A part of the Ghaggar bank was damaged due to water leakage near Moonak on Sunday. Farmers said a pipe had been installed to drain water from the fields, which led to the bank erosion. “Though the state government claims to have spent crores on strengthening the banks, the first rain of the season has exposed the arrangements. The damaged bank is being strengthened by the locals as officials are not paying any heed,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s local leader Jasvir Singh Kudni.

Executive engineer of the drainage department, Gagandeep Singh Gill, said work to strengthen the bank is in progress. Last year, a breach of over 150-ft was reported in Ghaggar river at Phulad village in Sangrur district.

