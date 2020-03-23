Ghaziabad: Doctor returned from France found positive for coronavirus, six highrises in Kaushambi sanitised

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:00 IST

Ghaziabad: A 41-year-old doctor, a Kaushambi resident who had recently returned from France, was found positive for Covid-19 disease late on March 22. The Ghaziabad district health department said the patient has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The patient had a travel history from France and was in home isolation. His sample was taken on March 19 after he developed symptoms of fever, etc. The test reports said he has Sars-Cov-2 virus. With this, the district has only one positive patient of Covid-19 at present, while the two who had tested positive earlier were discharged and sent home,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the patient had arrived from France on March 13 and developed symptoms on March 18.

“We have come to know that he came in contact with seven persons, including a driver from Noida. All have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Their samples will be taken up soon,” Dr Gupta added.

Following the confirmation of Covid-19 in the report of the patient, teams from the health department along with others took up sanitization of the highrise where the patient lives, on Monday afternoon.

“The entire highrise was sanitized. Every floor of the building along with common areas was sanitized. Apart from this, we also sanitized the common areas, lifts, vehicles and stairs of the nearby five highrises in Kaushambi. The resident welfare associations (RWA) of every highrise were called for briefing about the sanitization procedures, which they have been asked to take up on a daily basis,” said GK Mishra, district malaria officer.

The office bearers of the apex RWA body of Kaushambi highrises (KARWA) said that they were briefed about the procedures but issues persisted.

“The chemical items used for sanitization are not available in markets are most of the shops are closed down in the wake of three days of lockdown in Ghaziabad district. In such a case, there is a problem of availability which the officials need to address,” said VK Mittal, president of KARWA.

According to the health department, 75 samples so far have been sent for testing of any Covid-19 infection and 67 test reports have been received till March 23. These include three positive cases (two positive patients were discharged earlier) while reports of eight others are awaited.

The officials added that two patients each were admitted to the isolation wards of MMG Hospital and Sanjay Nagar district hospital.

Meanwhile, district officials said Monday they have issued licenses to four factories for production of hand sanitizers in order to meet the growing demand. They added that a shop in Crossings Republik was penalised for Rs 8,000 and another in Khoda for Rs 3,000 after officials conducted inspections and found their operators allegedly selling face masks at a higher price.