Ghaziabad markets remain abuzz amid lockdown; people complain government didn’t share guidelines

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:01 IST

Even as Ghaziabad has been put under lockdown at least until March 25, people were seen out on roads, markets in the city in large numbers on Monday disregarding the social distance needed to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The lockdown was announced by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Sunday, the day people observed “janta curfew” in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. The lockdown was announced for 16 districts in the state, including Ghaziabad, from March 23 to March 25.

However, residents complained that guidelines about the lockdown were not communicated to them.

“Because of the laid-back attitude of the authorities and government, the general public and the resident welfare associations (RWAs) were not provided any information or any written order with the guidelines on Sunday. We managed to get the official order on Monday morning on our own. The order lists down which facilities will be open during the lockdown. As no guidelines were provided to the people on Sunday, they have come out in large numbers,” VK Mittal, president, Kaushambi Apartments’ RWA, said.

“There is also chaos on the Ghaziabad borders with people trying to come in from Delhi and some wanting to go out of Ghaziabad. With the lockdown in place, the police have closed all the borders,” he added.

An official of the UP Pollution Control Board, who did not wish to be named, said his car could not reach Ghaziabad from Delhi as the police did not allow his driver to enter the district.

“My driver lives in Delhi, he wasn’t allowed entry into Ghaziabad. He tried to enter from Noida as well but was not allowed to do so. So I sent the driver ack. The car was not allowed in despite the police being told that it was meant for a government employee who is on official duty,” the officer said.

As chaos prevailed on the Ghaziabad borders, people flocked the streets with the regular movement of vehicles on city roads

“Over 200 vegetable vendors had set up stalls for the Monday Haat (weekly market) at Niti Khand, Indirapuram and many people thronged these stalls to buy vegetables. We asked the police to at least tell the vendors to set up their stalls at some distance from each other. The scenario could prove disastrous for people for gathering in large numbers in the market,” said Alok Kumar, founding member, Federation of Association of Apartment Owners.

People had lined up in queues outside stores and shops in order to buy groceries, vegetables among other essential items.

“People came out in large numbers to buy daily use items. We had no information about what facilities will remain open and which ones will remain shut during the lockdown. The vendors in the old vegetable market were selling most of the vegetables Rs 5-10 over the normal price” Pratibha Rai, a Govindpuram resident, said.

“Since there is no public transport plying n the city, people are taking help of any commercial vehicle available and going home together,” she added.

Taking note of the situation, around noon senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani asked police officers to ensure people complied with the lockdown orders.

“The lockdown announced for March 23, 24 and 25 should be taken up with seriousness, and it has been put in place to prevent people from the Covid-19 outbreak. People are requested to go outside their home unless absolutely unnecessary, they should only move out in exceptional, emergency circumstances. I have directed the police force to ensure to make public announcements on the lockdown. If people do not adhere to our directions, we will be forced to book erring persons under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” the SSP said.

“Our social media cell is continuously monitoring all platforms and trying to trace rumour mongers. There will be tough action against anyone spreading rumours,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be reached for comment.