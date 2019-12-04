Ghaziabad murder and suicide case: Police arrests victim’s brother in law for abetting suicide, two FIRs lodged

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:27 IST

A day after Gulshan Vasudeva and his family were found dead in an Indirapuram apartment, police on Wednesday arrested his brother-in-law on charges of abetment to suicide.

Rakesh Verma was arrested following an FIR lodged by Vasudeva’s brother Devendra Vasudeva.

A suicide note found in the flat held Verma responsible too, said police.

Verma, however, denied that he owed Vasudeva any money.

According to police, Vasudeva had allegedly invested around ₹1 crore in Verma’s business but failed to return the money that led to pushing Vasudeva into a financial crisis.

On Tuesday early morning, Vasudeva (45) and his wife Parveen(43), who together ran a garments business, had allegedly jumped from their eighth floor flat in Krishna Apra Sapphire apartments after killing their teenage children. Their employee Sanjana (26) had also jumped with them. She died in hospital.

According to police theory Vasudeva and his wife operated two businesses related to jeans and garments for children at Gandhi Nagar in Delhi and were facing financial crisis as a result of cheating allegedly committed by Verma in 2015.

“Verma lured Vasudeva to invest ₹1.09 crore in his property business. Later, Vasudeva took money from his acquaintances and also close friend Praveen Bakshi and gave it to Verma. Verma paid back the money through several cheques, which bounced,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“As a result of the financial issues, the family took the extreme step of taking their lives. Verma told us that he had not been in touch with Vasudeva for the last over one and half years, and not even on the day of the incident. He also told us that he returned about ₹98 lakh, but Vasudeva was asking for a total amount of ₹1.39 crore, which included 5% interest amount also,” SSP added.

Vasudeva’s friend Bakshi had got two FIRs lodged against Verma and his mother Phoola Verma in 2015 for criminal breach of trust and cheating at Sahibabad police station. Both had been jailed for 28 days.

Verma is a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension I in Ghaziabad.

Before ending their lives Vasudeva had also made a video call to his friend 70-year-old Rakesh Arora, a resident of Jhilmil in East Delhi, and showed him his two dead children as well as the suicide note scribbled on the wall.

“These are money for our last rites... We five have a last wish that our bodies should be cremated together. The person responsible for our death is... Rakesh Verma,” the note scribble on the wall read. The cops added that Rs 500 notes and bounced cheques given earlier by Verma were pasted on the wall.

Verma denied charges and said that he has not been in touch with Vasudeva ever since the two FIRs were lodged against him and his mother.

“I had no communication with him on any matter ever since. I am saddened by the incident, especially the death of the two children. I have paid back all his money and whatever is to be told will be told before the court,” he said.

Vasudeva’s brother, Devendra, lodged two FIRs. The first FIR was lodged at Indirapuram police station for the murder of the three children against Gulsha, Parveen and Sanjana, and a case of abetment to suicide against Rakesh Verma and his mother Phoola Verma.

The second FIR was lodged against Gulshan Vasudeva under the Arms Act after the cops recovered a blood stained knife, which police suspected was used on his 13-year-old son Hritik.