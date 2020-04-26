Ghaziabad: All 900 flats of Niho Scottish Garden may be sealed; district sees 4 new positive cases

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:42 IST

The district health department officials on Sunday said that four more people had tested Covid-19 positive, taking Ghaziabad’s total of virus-infected patients to 57.

The district administration officials on Sunday also restricted and sealed the movement of residents of Niho Scottish Garden in Indirapuram. A tower of the highrise had been completely sealed on April 20 after a 71-year-old man tested positive for the virus there.

“Despite the sealing, the movement of residents in the society continued unabated.The administration decided to put a restriction on that from today. All residents will get food and other essentials delivered to the gate of the society. We will talk to district officials and take a call on sealing all 900 flats in the society,” said Naresh Chhokar, president of Niho Scottish Garden AOA.

Aditya Prajapati, the sub divisional magistrate for the area said the restrictions were placed on recommendation of the health department.

“The restriction of movement amounts to sealing of highrise, which has about 900 flats. It is questionable why the sealing was not taken up on April 20? The officials cannot seal towers or buildings in an arbitrary manner,” said DK Maurya, former AOA president of the highrise.

Meanwhile, of the four people who tested positive on Sunday, three belong to Kaila Bhatta area. The fourth patient is a 40 year old woman, who has cancer. She has been sent to the L3 Covid hospital at Meerut.

“The three patients who tested positive for Covid-19 are men and came in contact with a woman who earlier tested positive. The fourth case on Sunday was of a woman from Loni who was under cancer treatment in Delhi when she tested positive. We have sent her to Meerut Medical College,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“There were two other suspected cases of a doctor couple, but their reports are awaited. We have started a disinfection process at their home,” Dr Gupta added.

On sunday, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,843 with 289 patients discharged from different hospitals. At least 29 people had succumbed to the virus.

“We now have 1,525 active cases in 58 districts of UP. The pool sampling tests has also been increased and on Saturday we tested 318 pools, which included 1,590 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health).

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Covid-19 patinets must be treated only at dedicated hospitals and the staff attending to them must not attend to patients with other ailments. The UP government has prepared three tier-setup of L1, L2 and L3 dedicated Covid hospitals to deal with teh virus.

The CM on Sunday, during a review meeting with the teams of government officials, said that all shelter homes and community kitchens to be geo-tagged.

“It is very important to safeguard medical teams engaged in Covid-19 treatment. The doctors, nurses, paramedics and other support staff engaged in coronavirus cure should be protected against infection. So at the Covid hospitals, ensure stocks of more than sufficient PPE (personal protection equipment), N-95 masks. And at the same time, the Covid hospitals must be kept clean and sanitised all the time,” Yogi said.

The CM has also directed for dedicated teams to be set up in all districts to check prevalence of infection prevention protocol in order to safeguard healthcare staff members working for treatment of Covid-19 patients.