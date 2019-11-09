Ghaziabad remains peaceful, cops kept watch on 1,500 ‘troublemakers’

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:53 IST

Ghaziabad: To ensure law and order in the district on the day of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title suit, the Ghaziabad officials had secured 1,500 people under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the numbers included about 250 who were secured under a surety of ₹5 lakh each.

The administration and police together had made a plan, on the lines of those followed during elections, and had deputed personnel across the district that was divided into 10 super zones, 18 zones and 58 sectors for easy policing. Also, 12 static teams were led by officers to carry out checks.

“The entire ‘sector scheme’ plan was well laid out and one officer each from the administration and other departments was made the in-charge of their respective zones. A 24x7 control room was also set up at the district headquarters where we received only three complaints on Saturday. There was no complaints of fights, altercations or any deterioration in law and order,” Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, said.

Two of the three complaints were related to opening of two schools which functioned on Saturday and one was related to garbage-burning.

The sources in police said about 400 people were bound down under CrPC provisions in rural areas and about 650 in the jurisdiction of city areas. They said about 350 of those identified across the district were secured by a heavy of ₹5 lakh each.

The officials said about 30 people in rural areas and about 90 in city areas were kept under strict watch on Saturday and they will continue to be monitored in the coming days.

They also said about 50 police inspectors, 225 sub-inspectors and about 3,200 constabulary was deployed across the district to prevent any escalation in law and order.

“There were two complaints which we received about certain social media posts. The posts were not offensive but we requested the users to remove them. Different teams of the police kept a strict check in sensitive areas and no untoward incident was reported,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

The teams went on special checks in sensitive areas such as Masuri, Dasna, Bhojpur, Kalcheena, Muradnagar, Loni, Kaila Bhatta and Vijay Nagar, among others.

“The sector-wise scheme that we have laid out and other measures will continue in the coming days. The officials and police teams will remain deployed till further orders are received from the state administration,” the district magistrate said.