Ghaziabad: Teen killed, friend injured as tractor hits their bike

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:21 IST

Noida:

A 14-year-old boy was killed and his 16-year-old friend was injured when their motorcycle were hit by a tractor near the Hindon river on Saturday evening.

According to police officials, the boys were on their way back home after a game of cricket at the stadium near Hindon on Saturday when the accident occurred.

The deceased was identified as Milnan Bhardwaj, a resident of sector 24 and the injured boy was identified as Atul Kumar, a resident of sector 7.

“They were on a two-wheeler and were hit by the tractor from behind. The y lost control of the vehicle and Milnan was crushed under the bigger vehicle. He died on his way to a hospital for treatment while Atul sustained a few minor injuries in the accident,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

He said the tractor driver left his vehicle and fled from the spot.

“He has been identified and a search is on. We will find him soon. The vehicle has been seized,” the SHO said.

Based on a complaint from Milnan’s family, a case has been registered against the driver at Phase 3 police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old person died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Friday night in sector 41.

“The victim was taken to a hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had found him in an injured state. We received a memo from the hospital and a team was rushed to the spot,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

The man was later identified as Arvind, a Barola resident. His family was informed and a case was registered at the sector 39 police station against the unknown driver.