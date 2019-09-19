Girl among three minor schoolchildren go missing in Samrala

cities

Ludhiana Three minor children, including a 15-year-old girl, all friends and students of the same government school, were reported missing on Wednesday.

The children were identified as Banti (11) of Chava Road, Manoj Kumar (10) of Papraudi Road and Mehak Rani (15) of Old Dana Mandi.

According to the police, Class 6 student Banti and Manoj Kumar of Class 7 didn’t return from the school and their parents approached the police. “When police were looking for Banti and Manoj, we received another missing that of Mehak Rani. Later, it was found that all the three children were friends,” said Samrala SHO sub-inspector Sikander Singh.

He added that the parents of Mehak told that she has took mobile phone along with her but later when the location was traced , the mobile was found at their house. “So as of now there is no clue about the three. We are going to register the case under section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC,” he said.

