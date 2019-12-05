e-paper
Girl crossing road run over by Scorpio, parents donates her eyes

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

An eight-year-old girl who was crossing a road while leaving school with her older brother and friends was run over by a Mahindra Scorpio car in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The driver of the car rushed the injured child to a private hospital before taking her to AIIMS trauma centre, but she could not be saved, Parvinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (south district), said.

The officer said the Scorpio driver, Sagar, has been booked for causing death due to negligence and arrested. “He is a driver by profession. He was driving his own car at the time of the accident,” said the officer.

The girl’s parents donated her eyes soon after her death. “My daughter had a bright future, but I cannot get her back. Now, at least someone else will have a bright future,” said the girl’s father, Ramdin Maurya, a man who polishes marble for a living.

A native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the girl, Komal, lived with her parents and three siblings in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. She studied in third class at a municipality school in the same neighbourhood. “She was the favourite of her teachers. It was for the education of my children that I did not relocate from Delhi despite not finding work easily,” Maurya said.

The accident happened around 1 pm on Wednesday while the girl was walking back home from school with her brother and other children. “I would pick my children from school every day. But that day I got caught up with work,” said Maurya.

Laughing and playing, three children had crossed the road near their school but Komal was stuck in the middle of the road with a Scorpio hurtling towards them. “Komal’s brother who was left behind looked on helplessly as the girl was hit by the vehicle,” said an investigator.

Even as teachers from Komal’s school rushed out on knowing of the accident, the Scorpio driver rushed her to a nearby private hospital before taking her to AIIMS trauma centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The driver has told us that he tried his best to stop his car, but couldn’t,” said the officer. Maurya said that the Scorpio driver paid for his expenses, including the cost of the cremation, through the two days.

cities