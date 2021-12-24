Home / India News / Girl found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi; rape, murder suspected
india news

Prima facie, it appears that the girl was raped and then killed, a police officer said.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:12 PM IST
PTI | , Rajasthan

Bloodstained body of a girl with fatal injuries on her neck and head was recovered from a forest in Bundi district, police said on Friday.

Two people, including a minor, have been arrested, Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav told PTI. He said the involvement of a third accused cannot be ruled out.

The 15-year-old tribal girl, with two of her friends, had taken out their goats for grazing on Thursday afternoon.

On their return in the evening, the two girls told the victim's parents that she had stopped in between to relieve herself. However, as she did not return for long, they moved ahead.

The girl's parents and relatives then launched a search, only to find her naked body, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the girl was raped and then killed, a police officer said.

The two accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 376(rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The girl's body has been handed over to her family members after postmortem, he said.

