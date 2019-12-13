Girl killed in quarrel between mother and step-father

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:58 IST

PUNE: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her step-father during a domestic fight between him and her mother at their house in Dapodi, Pune on Thursday afternoon.

“They used to have constant fights, as per our information. He was the father figure in the house but used to hit the girls and the complainant. He used to beat the girls over suspicion of having affairs with men,” said senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

Even as the woman warned her husband not to hit her daughters, the man, identified by the police as Vijay Baban Chavan, 44, allegedly hit the teenager in the face before strangling her to death, according to the complaint. On Thursday, the man, an autoricshaw driver, had returned home at around 4pm when he got into a fight with his wife.

The couple had been married and living together with the girls since 2007.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station against the girl’s father.

The FIR (first information report) was registered following her mother’s complaint to the police. The name of the complainant was given by the police as Mala Gopal Nayar, 40, an ayah/nanny, residing at Shivba Heights Society in Senapati Chowk in Bombay Colony, Dapodi.

While the man was on the run from the police, the girl’s body was awaiting post-mortem at Yashwant Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri.