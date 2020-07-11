Girl students in Haryana to get passport with graduation degree: Khattar

e-paper
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a programme ‘Har Sar Helmet’ organised to provide learning driving license and free helmets to around 100 students in Karnal on Saturday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a programme ‘Har Sar Helmet’ organised to provide learning driving license and free helmets to around 100 students in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said all girl students in the state will be provided passports on the completion of their graduation.

He said the educational institutions in the state will complete the entire process with the regional passport office so that the passport can be provided along with their graduation degree.

The CM was attending a programme ‘Har Sar Helmet’ organised to provide learning driving license and free helmets to around 100 students in Karnal.

Earlier, the state government had allowed the educational institutions to provide learning driving license to the students. “At least 13 people lost their lives in road accidents everyday in Haryana and most people who are not wearing helmets die due to head injuries,” the CM said.

He emphasised on the need to spread awareness on road-safety and wearing helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a giant mural dedicated to late astronaut Kalpana Chawla on the front wall of Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in Karnal on Saturday.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a giant mural dedicated to late astronaut Kalpana Chawla on the front wall of Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in Karnal on Saturday. ( HT photo )

Kalpana Chawla’s mural inaugurated in Karnal

Almost 10 days after her birthday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a giant mural dedicated to late astronaut Kalpana Chawla on the front wall of Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in Karnal.

Municipal corporation mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the 35 ft mural was created by a private bank in Kalpana Chawla’s memory as she is an inspiration for the young generation. Chawla was the first Indian origin woman to fly to space and was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003.

