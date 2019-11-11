e-paper
Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Glitch disrupts services on CR

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:49 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Local train services on the Central Railway (CR) line were disrupted on Sunday as the engine of the Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express failed at Ambernath .

“The engine failure of 11014 Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express derailed local train services between Badlapur and Ambernath stations,” said a senior official from CR.

“Another engine was provided, and the train departed at 3.45pm,” he said.

The incident led to a delay in local train services till evening. An inquiry has been launched, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The incident led to a delay in local train services till evening. “As it was a non-working day, fewer commuters were seen in the stranded locals. However, some commuters, who were stranded in a local for an hour, were forced to get down on the tracks and walk to the nearby station,” said Amit Yadav, 34, a local commuter from Ambernath.

