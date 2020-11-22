e-paper
GMADA to demolish 60 illegal houses at Jujhar Nagar

GMADA to demolish 60 illegal houses at Jujhar Nagar

Residents claim they purchased the plots from a builder who assured them the colony was approved by the government.

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued notices of demolition to owners of 60 houses built illegally at Jujhar Nagar, located near Chandigarh’s Sector 39 (West).

While GMADA plans to demolish the structures on November 25, residents claim they built their houses three years ago after buying plots through a builder, who claimed it’s an approved colony.

“We bought the plots through our hard-earned money. We don’t know where to go and what to do. Our families will be rendered homeless,” said Prem Singh Bisht, a resident of the colony.

Another local Sayed Akthar said despite the notices by GMADA, the builder was not replying to queries and saying he has stay orders from court.

GMADA’s estate officer Tarsem Chand said the notices had been issued as the houses and colony were illegal, and will be demolished soon.

Despite repeated attempts, builder Gurdev Singh was not immediately available for comments.

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed
