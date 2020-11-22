GMADA to demolish 60 illegal houses at Jujhar Nagar

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:31 IST

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued notices of demolition to owners of 60 houses built illegally at Jujhar Nagar, located near Chandigarh’s Sector 39 (West).

While GMADA plans to demolish the structures on November 25, residents claim they built their houses three years ago after buying plots through a builder, who claimed it’s an approved colony.

“We bought the plots through our hard-earned money. We don’t know where to go and what to do. Our families will be rendered homeless,” said Prem Singh Bisht, a resident of the colony.

Another local Sayed Akthar said despite the notices by GMADA, the builder was not replying to queries and saying he has stay orders from court.

GMADA’s estate officer Tarsem Chand said the notices had been issued as the houses and colony were illegal, and will be demolished soon.

Despite repeated attempts, builder Gurdev Singh was not immediately available for comments.