e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GMADA to hold e-auction of 65 properties from July 21

GMADA to hold e-auction of 65 properties from July 21

GMADA had last conducted an auction in February, after a gap of three months, and had managed to sell just 32 of the 67 properties, despite slashing the reserve price by 20%

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:38 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Trying its luck amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will hold e-auction of 65 residential and commercial properties from July 21 to 31.

Being held after four months, the auction was earlier planned from July 1 to 10, but was postponed due to the lockdown. GMADA had last conducted an auction in February, after a gap of three months, and had managed to sell just 32 of the 67 properties, despite slashing the reserve price by 20%.

The 65 proprieties on offer this time include 16 residential properties, with plots ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards, and having reserve price between Rs 79 lakh and Rs 1.98 crore.

These properties are located in Eco-City 1, and Sectors 64, 61 and 56. As many as 25 booths to be auctioned are in Sectors 59, 60, 61, 63 and 65. Their reserve price ranges from Rs 81 lakh to Rs 1.93 crore. For six SCO/SCF/SSS located in Sectors 61, 53, 56 and 64, the reserve price is between Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 5.30 crore.

Seven IT industrial plots in Sector 83 and 101 will also be up for grabs for Rs 3.89 crore to Rs 15 crore depending upon the location and size. Besides this, a hotel site in Sector 66-B, with reserve price of Rs 12.70 crore, one school site in Eco-City 1 with reserve price of Rs 30 crore, three group housing sites —one in Sector 66 and two in Medicity, with reserve price ranging from Rs 71 crore to Rs 86 crore, will also be on offer.

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In