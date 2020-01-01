GMDA asks developers to pay 15% amount for SPR widening work

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:43 IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent third notice to the developers whose projects are located along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), asking them to pay 15% initial amount as their proportionate share to the authority by end of January so that the work on widening of the road could start in February. Rest amount they can pay in part as work progresses over the next 24 months, said a GMDA official.

The GMDA plans to widen the SPR stretch — between Ghata near Sector 55-56 and Vatika Chowk near Sector 70 — from four lanes to six lanes.

The authority had sent two notices earlier in September and November last year, but did not receive any response. The project may be scrapped if the developers do not share the fund, as the Haryana government had prepared the detailed project report (DPR) keeping in mind the fund sharing between the government and the beneficiary developers, the official said.

In June, the government approved the ₹280 crore SPR project and asked the developers to give ₹120 crore that is to be spent on widening of the road.

The project includes constructions of three flyovers and two underpasses at the intersections to make them signal- free for better intra and intercity traffic movement as this road connects Faridabad with Sohna and Manesar via Gurugram witnessing increase in traffic volume every passing day.

VS Kundu, chief executive officer, GMDA, said, “The project is aimed to improve traffic movement and it will give a big value addition to the city. There is budget constraint with the government, and the developers have been asked to share it. They should come forward and help in early execution of the project.”

One underpass will come up at Vatika Chowk intersection and other at Sector 55/56 junction (T-point) near Ghata village. The flyovers will come up at three junctions — Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Tighra Mor and Sector 49/50 crossing.

The total length of SPR is 13km – it connects Gurgaon-Faridabad road near Ghata village and merges to NH 48 near Kherki Daula toll catering to about 25 newly developed sectors from 55 to 80.

“Currently, we have prepared DPR for 8-km stretch from Sector 55/56 to Vatika Chowk only. The traffic volume increased on this stretch from 4,150 passenger car unit/hour in June 2018 to 4,589 unit/hour in June 2019. In June 2028, the number will increase to 7,200 passenger car unit/hour,” said Jitender Mittal, GMDA chief engineer.

Some builders the HT spoke with confirmed receiving the notice. “We have received the GMDA notice in this regard. This is a good project and we will definitely cooperate with the government,” said a developer, requesting anonymity.

The authority said that the two beneficiary developers shared or contributed to constructions of a flyover and an underpass on NH 48 near Ambience Mall, both are currently being developed by the NHAI.