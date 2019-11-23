GMDA, MCG to come up with model road

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:11 IST

Gurugram Residents of the city held a meeting with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Badshahpur MLA on Saturday morning to make a ‘Model Gurgaon’ stretch.

It was decided that MCG and GMDA will take up one stretch, which will have the best infrastructure, waste management and recycling units, said officials.

Around 30 residents had asked the authorities to take up the initiative. Their pitch was centred on having a proper waste dump site along with proper garbage and C&D waste removal.

Gauri Sarin, president, Gurgaon Action Plan, said, “In this project, we have asked the officials to ensure that green belts along main roads are made again, with proper maintenance. There should be regular cleaning of roads to avoid dust accumulation.”

Residents said they have shortlisted up to three stretches that can be refurbished and they are likely to select one of them by Monday.

Rakesh Daultabad, MLA, Badshahpur, said, “The stretch being made will be a pilot project, which will have the best roads, pavements, dustbins, properly painted crossings, Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras.”

He said that the project can be started as soon as possible. GMDA’s additional CEO, Naresh Narwal, said, “We’ll have to see that there should not be any planned activity, by any agency, at the site which will be taken up for the pilot project.”

GMDA officials said that they can start the work from the next week if the stretch is selected soon.

MCG joint commissioners, Hariom Atri, who attended the meeting, said, “Both GMDA and MCG will work together to make a green belt area that will be pollution-free. There will be no dust, potholes and we’ll be maintaining it too.”

Residents said there are a few areas in the city where the jurisdiction of the GMDA and MCG is not clear and that is why they want both the agencies have been brought to work together. Neelu Sharma, a resident of Sushant Lok-1, said, “Some areas in the city comes under MCG and some under GMDA. So the idea was to bring both the organisations together and make sure they make a stretch which can be talked about in the city.”

Surath Singh, a resident of Sector 67, said, “I have suggested the officials concerned to take up a 6.7km stretch from Sector 58 till 67. No one knows which authority is responsible for carrying out development here.”