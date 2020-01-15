GMDA to install rumble strips at Sikanderpur underpass on GCR

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:00 IST

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to install thermoplastic bars, which are essentially rumble strips made of thermoplastic, at the Sikanderpur underpass on a pilot basis, officials said on Wednesday.

It is the first time in three years that authorities have initiated the process of installing speed calming measures on any of the underpasses of the Golf Course Road, despite it being recognised as an accident-prone stretch.

The GMDA floated a ₹8.12 lakh tender for it on Wednesday and the bidding will close on February 4.

“The project is aimed at installing speed calming measures on Golf Course Road underpasses to curb the number of accidents taking place due to speeding. We are starting with the Sikanderpur underpass on a pilot basis, if successful, and effective in checking speed, we will replicate it at the two other underpasses,” said RK Mittal, an engineer with the GMDA’s mobility wing.

The Sikanderpur underpass was the first of the 12 underpasses to be opened over the last three years, on March 11, 2017. The 1.2 kilometre-long bidirectional underpass starts near DLF Phase-2 Metro station, below Sikanderpur and ends near Mega Mall on the Golf Course Road.

There are two more bidirectional underpasses on Golf Course Road at Genpact Chowk and DLF Phase 1/DLF Phase 4 junction.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), said that the success of the new measure depends on the thickness of the rumble strips and their placement.

“Installation of rumble strips is an effective method for speed calming, provided it is installed properly. For any high-speed corridor, such as the Golf Course Road, at least three sets of rumble strips need to be placed inside the Sikanderpur underpass. The first set needs to be of at least 3mm in height, the next set 6mm wide, and the final set should be 15 mm to ensure there is an effective check on vehicle speed. It is also vital that these are installed at proper intervals and the gap between the three sets is equal, as it will make it difficult for vehicles to reach high speeds,” said Bhatt.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, said that the GMDA should explore the option of installing road studs along with the rumble strips for added safety.

“Unlike speed breakers, rumble strips are the most efficient form of speed calming measure on high-speed corridors, as the former will lead to traffic snarls. Recently, rumble strips were installed on Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Marg flyover along with road studs, which reflect at night, to help commuters with lane driving and assessing the width of the carriageway. The GMDA should also opt for this,” said Sewa Ram.