 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.01 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.01 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 4, 2024, is 26.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 27.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.34 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 5, 2024 27.66 °C Moderate rain
August 6, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain
August 7, 2024 27.74 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 25.58 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 28.98 °C Light rain
August 11, 2024 28.88 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.01 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
