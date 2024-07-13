Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.04 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 24.32 °C Heavy intensity rain July 15, 2024 24.13 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 24.14 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 27.29 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 26.33 °C Heavy intensity rain July 20, 2024 25.53 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 13, 2024, is 24.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.04 °C and 25.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.12 °C and 25.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.