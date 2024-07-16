Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on July 16, 2024, is 23.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.22 °C and 24.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 26.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|25.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|26.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|25.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|25.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.36 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.69 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.47 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
