Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.37 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 27.9 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 25.15 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 26.58 °C Heavy intensity rain July 6, 2024 28.4 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 26.04 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 25.45 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 24.69 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 2, 2024, is 28.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.37 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.75 °C and 28.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024

