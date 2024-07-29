Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 27.67 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 27.95 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 27.49 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.71 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 27.34 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on July 29, 2024, is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 27.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.57 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

