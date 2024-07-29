Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on July 29, 2024, is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.13 °C and 27.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.57 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|27.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
