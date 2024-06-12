Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 12, 2024, is 27.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 25.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|24.69 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|29.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 15, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 16, 2024
|30.43 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|30.06 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|24.08 °C
|Very heavy rain
|June 19, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
