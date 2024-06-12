Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.94 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 24.69 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 29.88 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 29.68 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 30.43 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 30.06 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 24.08 °C Very heavy rain June 19, 2024 27.67 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.58 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on June 12, 2024, is 27.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 28.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 25.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

