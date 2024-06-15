Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.5 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 15, 2024, is 28.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.04 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 18, 2024
|29.71 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|30.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|25.53 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|38.31 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
