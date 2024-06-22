Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.27 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 25.84 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 25.25 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 25.88 °C Heavy intensity rain June 27, 2024 24.39 °C Heavy intensity rain June 28, 2024 24.03 °C Heavy intensity rain June 29, 2024 24.25 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.94 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 34.12 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 40.73 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on June 22, 2024, is 28.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 29.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

