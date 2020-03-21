‘Godman’ booked for sexually abusing two sisters

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:52 IST

PUNE: A 65-year-old self-proclaimed godman was booked on Saturday for sexual harassment of two sisters on Friday in Pune under the false pretext of helping them ward off evil eye affecting their business.

The accused was identified as Bharat Kemdane, 65, a resident of Lonuishendri Maula, Solapur.

The complaint was lodged on Friday by one of the victims, a 45-year-old tuition teacher, who was put in touch with the accused by a woman who works with her sister, a doctor. The sister duo called Kemdane to their house, after he claimed to have found a solution to their business problems.

Kemdane allegedly asked for Rs 9,000 as payment, but agreed to visit Pune for Rs 7,000 after the women bargained with him, according to the complaint. In February, the man arrived at their house and insisted that he stay the night.

He took both the sisters to the bathroom individually and touched them inappropriately with his hands and lemons. He smeared kumkum (vermilion) on them claiming that it was a process to eradicate the evil influence on their lives. A few days later, the women approached Nandini Jadhav of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti Pune office. She advised them to lodge a police complaint.

A case under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered at Kothrud police station. The police are on the lookout for the accused.