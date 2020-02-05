e-paper
Home / Cities / Goel burns AAP’s manifesto, calls it bundle of lies

Goel burns AAP’s manifesto, calls it bundle of lies

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel on Wednesday burnt the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party calling it a bundle of lies.

Goel said, “We have burnt his manifesto to expose Kejriwal who has misled the people of Delhi for the past five years. In this manifesto, Kejriwal has repeated the promises the party had made in its 2015 manifesto. They have failed to deliver on their promises... For the first four-and-a-half-years they kept saying that the Modi government at the Centre has not let them work. Now suddenly they claim that they have done a lot of work and seeking public support. This manifesto is nothing but a bundle of lies.”

Goel was accompanied by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly and party workers.

From cleaning Yamuna to curbing air pollution to improving transport, he alleged that the AAP government in Delhi has nothing.

In March 2019, just before the Lok Sabha elections, Goel had burnt AAP’s manifesto and a symbolic tower of AAP’s “failed” promises.

