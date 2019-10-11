Going beyond call of duty to light lamp of learning

cities

A chief veterinary officer (CVO) has donned the mantle of a teacher, using his spare time to educate students of a primary school in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

He has also set up a smart class for them and decided to donate an inverter to the school so that power cuts don’t throw a spanner in the smart learning process.

Dr Balwant Singh, the CVO, also gives learning material to the students of the primary school at Yadavpur village under Tejwapur block in Bahraich. He has already arranged a projector and a screen for the school.

Singh gave credit to former district magistrate Mala Srivastava for the initiative. She had launched the ‘Vidyadaan’ programme in Bahraich last year, he said.

Srivastava spent time with school students and motivated other officials to devote an hour a week to teach the students of government-run primary schools.

“During the programme, I got a chance to visit the Yadavpur primary school,” he said.

Singh said the innocent smile on the faces of children gave him immense pleasure and there was nothing more noble than educating someone.

“Teaching the young gives me great pleasure. During an interaction with the students, I came to know that they had no knowledge of smart classes. So I decided to set up a smart class at the school. For that, I arranged a projector and a screen at the school,” he said.

Headmaster Rajesh Kumar Pandey said the smart class was helping the students learn in an easy and interesting manner.

The students were happy now and attendance at the school had increased, Pandey said.

Singh also said he found that power cuts were hampering the functioning of smart classes. Hence, he decided to donate an inverter to the school.

