e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Going beyond call of duty to light lamp of learning

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:14 IST
Shariq Rais Siddiqui
Shariq Rais Siddiqui
Hindustantimes
         

A chief veterinary officer (CVO) has donned the mantle of a teacher, using his spare time to educate students of a primary school in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

He has also set up a smart class for them and decided to donate an inverter to the school so that power cuts don’t throw a spanner in the smart learning process.

Dr Balwant Singh, the CVO, also gives learning material to the students of the primary school at Yadavpur village under Tejwapur block in Bahraich. He has already arranged a projector and a screen for the school.

Singh gave credit to former district magistrate Mala Srivastava for the initiative. She had launched the ‘Vidyadaan’ programme in Bahraich last year, he said.

Srivastava spent time with school students and motivated other officials to devote an hour a week to teach the students of government-run primary schools.

“During the programme, I got a chance to visit the Yadavpur primary school,” he said.

Singh said the innocent smile on the faces of children gave him immense pleasure and there was nothing more noble than educating someone.

“Teaching the young gives me great pleasure. During an interaction with the students, I came to know that they had no knowledge of smart classes. So I decided to set up a smart class at the school. For that, I arranged a projector and a screen at the school,” he said.

Headmaster Rajesh Kumar Pandey said the smart class was helping the students learn in an easy and interesting manner.

The students were happy now and attendance at the school had increased, Pandey said.

Singh also said he found that power cuts were hampering the functioning of smart classes. Hence, he decided to donate an inverter to the school.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:14 IST

top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities