Going digital: 50 bus stops in Thane get display board

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:50 IST

Bus commuters can just glance at display boards on top of bus stops and get information about bus schedules.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has installed digital display boards on 50 bus stops in the city along 98 routes by spending ₹4.7 crore.

TMC has also fitted global positioning system (GPS) on 250 buses which will be monitored from the command and control centre of the TMC unit at Hajuri.

An official from Thane Municipal Transport said, “We have set up display boards at 50 bus stops at prime locations and 98 bus routes which have more ridership. We will set up boards at all the 450 TMT bus stops. The digital display board has a QR code, which when scanned, helps commuters to download our TMT application and check more details on the bus on the route.”

‘Where is My TMT Bus mobile’ app was launched in 2017 but was not operational for the past two years. TMT has upgraded the application and linked it to the display boards.

The official said, “We first upgraded the application and then linked the display board with the application so that the board will display the exact bus route and the time of arrival of buses. Commuters will also get information if buses left early or will be delayed. Scanning the QR code on the application will give them information on the bus route and stops. ”

The control room for the online bus tracking services will be set up at Neelkanth bus stop. Tickets will be made available online soon.

Sandeep Malvi, TMT manager, said, “Residents can download the application and get the detailed bus routes, stops and schedule from anywhere in the city. We have also fitted GPS tracker on 250 buses which will also help increase efficiency of TMT services. We will be able to keep a watch on each bus and its driver and conductor to ensure the bus is on schedule.”

Residents are happy about TMT’s move but want the frequency of buses to be increased.

Anjali Ware, 46, resident of Naupada, said, “This will change the way we travel. However, TMT also needs to increase the frequency and buses in its fleet.”

While most of these displays are on bus stops in Thane, very few displays are installed in Kalwa. Ankush Hadkar, 39, a resident of Kalwa said, “There are hardly any bus stops with digital indicators in Kalwa. Moreover, bus stops are in bad condition. TMT authorities should repair and upgrade all the bus stops in Kalwa before putting up display boards.”