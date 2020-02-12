Gold biscuits worth Rs 2.46 cr seized at Lucknow airport

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:45 IST

LUCKNOW Customs officials at the Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) airport seized 5.82 kg gold biscuits worth Rs 2.46 crore from a passenger who came to Lucknow from Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Around 50 gold biscuits of 116.54 gms each were carefully packed by the passenger travelling in flight number IX 194.

This was one of the biggest gold hauls at Lucknow airport, said Niharika Lakha, deputy commissioner, airport customs.

She said, “The gold biscuits were concealed in a white cello tape and kept in a pouch, which was then kept inside the suitcase in such a way that they go undetected during baggage check.”

The passenger was arrested and handed over to the police. Further investigations were on, said Lakha.

The identity of the passenger would be revealed after the investigations are completed, said the official.