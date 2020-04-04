Good news from Chandigarh: Three Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from hospitals

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:28 IST

CHANDIGARH: Three people were cured of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, bringing down the coronavirus count of the Union Territory from 18 to 15.

“We salute doctors of Chandigarh who are risking their lives to cure patients. Three persons walked away smiling after they were fully cured. Our figure has reduced from 18 to 15,” Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

Two of those cured are residents of Chandigarh and one belongs to the adjoining Mohali town in Punjab.

The patients discharged on Saturday include the 48-year-old mother of Chandigarh’s first Covid-19 patient from Sector 21. The mother was discharged from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

She was admitted there on March 20, two days after her 23-year-old London-returned daughter tested positive. Her daughter has since been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she is still undergoing treatment.

The second patient to be discharged is a 22-year-old man from Sector 30, who was admitted to GMCH on March 25, two weeks after his return from Dubai. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

The third person to be discharged is a 42-year-old computer professional from Mohali. He had recently returned from London.He was discharged from the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Saturday.

A 26-year-old woman doctor, who is a resident of Sector 19 and had returned from England recently, was discharged from PGIMER on Thursday night after she tested negative.