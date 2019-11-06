Goodwin case: EOW seals Kerala house of owners

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:08 IST

The house of Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar, owners of Goodwin Jewellers who suddenly shut down the outlets leaving the depositors in the lurch, in Thrissur district in Kerala has been sealed, according to the economic offences wing (EOW) of Thane.

A team of EOW officials from Thane, Navi Mumbai had left for Kerala on November 1. “Our team visited Kerala as the Kumars, in an audiovisual clip, claimed they are on a tour of their native place,” said Sardar Patil, assistant commissioner of police, EOW, Thane. The EOW has put up a notice on their stores in Thane, stating: “It is reliably learnt that the above accused cheated a large number of people ...the amount of investment done by the investor is to the tune of Rs 25 crore. The said amounted is invested by the accused in properties /land situated in Kerala state.”