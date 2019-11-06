e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Goodwin case: EOW seals Kerala house of owners

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:08 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The house of Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar, owners of Goodwin Jewellers who suddenly shut down the outlets leaving the depositors in the lurch, in Thrissur district in Kerala has been sealed, according to the economic offences wing (EOW) of Thane.

A team of EOW officials from Thane, Navi Mumbai had left for Kerala on November 1. “Our team visited Kerala as the Kumars, in an audiovisual clip, claimed they are on a tour of their native place,” said Sardar Patil, assistant commissioner of police, EOW, Thane. The EOW has put up a notice on their stores in Thane, stating: “It is reliably learnt that the above accused cheated a large number of people ...the amount of investment done by the investor is to the tune of Rs 25 crore. The said amounted is invested by the accused in properties /land situated in Kerala state.”

top news
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities