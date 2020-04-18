Government launches ‘Kisan Rath’ app for farmers

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:29 IST

The National Informatics Centre, a Central government body, has developed an app ‘Kisan Rath’ to assist farmers and traders in transporting agricultural and horticultural produce from farms to mandis, warehouses or food processing units. With over 5 lakh trucks and over 20,000 tractors registered on it, the app will provide best rates for specific transportion needs, and even provide the possibility of sharing transport vehicles. Punjab Mandi Board secretary will monitor it in the state.

Ajay Bansal, state coordinator, eNational Agriculture Market (eNAM), Punjab, said, “Truckers can also sell empty space available in their vehicle, thus generating better income. Even if a farmer, trader or the food processor doesn’t have a full load of truck, he can register the volume of his produce on the app, and this will be conveyed to transporters.”

He added that the app will revert to the consignor with transporter details and best quotes for further offline negotiation. “This benefits both the consignor and the transporter,” Bansal added. The app is available on Android, in eight languages. Officials added it would be available in Punjabi and on I-phone within a week. Farmers can sell their produce online on eNam and the app will provide additional support. Transporters available on the app will be rated on feedback from users.