Governor gives governance mantra to Yogi’s ministers

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:24 IST

Governor Anandiben Patel imparted lessons on governance to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s council of ministers on Teachers’ Day here on Thursday, telling them to ensure quick disposal of files on merit and work in a transparent manner.

She shared her experiences with them and narrated how she brought about an improvement and transparency in the education system and land revenue records in Gujarat. “Yes, the governor shared her experiences with the ministers and she spoke on various issues for nearly 30 minutes,” said an official spokesman.

The governor, who herself has been a teacher, invited Adityanath and all his ministers to Raj Bhawan for an introduction and interaction. There were no absentees. The ministers did not raise any questions and heard the governor attentively.

This was for the first time in recent years that any governor had invited the entire council of ministers and briefed them on governance issues.

At the beginning of programme, the ministers were asked to introduce themselves to the governor and they did so one by one. The governor then spoke about her journey as a minister and chief minister. She asked the ministers to work in cooperation with other departments and regularly visit spots of projects to ensure construction work was completed in a time bound manner.

Patel said the problems of people could be resolved through dialogue and laid stress on the need to ensure admission to schools and check dropouts.

Parents should be encouraged to send children to school and a campaign should be launched at the village level to make the people literate there, she suggested.

She informed the ministers that officers of Raj Bhawan had adopted 25 children undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. Ministers, including those incharge of districts, should also adopt such children, she said.

Although introducing of ministers to the governor was one of the objectives of the meeting, the chief minister used the occasion to make a presentation before her about the progress made by his government on various fronts in the past nearly 29-and-a-half months.

A documentary film on Yogi government’s achievements was also played there. Besides the chief minister, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present on the occasion.

