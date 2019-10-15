Govindpuri fish market removed in anti-encroachment drive

cities

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has removed a large fish market during an anti-encroachment drive on Guru Ravidas Marg between October 11 and October 14, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Shanties, cement platforms, fish tanks and wooden structures created to chop meat have been removed. Officials said that the “unauthorised shopkeepers” had even acquired electricity connections and meters, which were removed. Public health officials, who participated in the raid, said the flesh was being handled unhygienically and innards thrown in drains and open spaces.

“The action was conducted between last Friday and Monday under section 417 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act which prohibits use of public space without licence,” said Vishwendra, deputy commissioner, South Zone of SDMC.

“There were specific complaints from the nearby DDA Flats, Kalkaji, Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of foul smell and traffic jams on the Guru Ravidas Marg due to the market. The six-lane carriageway was often reduced to one-way only,” he said.

The RWA president of DDA Flats, Kalkaji, Mahesh Binyani, said, “It used to be chaos. The people, who would come in cars to buy fish, parked their cars on the main road. Even ambulances going to the Batra Hospital nearby couldn’t pass through.”

“We had to seek the help of deputy commissioner Vishwendra and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj in this regard. However, we can see that it’s extremely difficult to remove these encroachers and they keep coming back. The police has to be more vigilant,” he said.

Residents of nearby Chittaranjan Park, though, expressed disappointment at the action. Partha Bhiuyan, a regular customer at the market, said, “We preferred to come to the Govindpuri fish market as the rates here are definitely cheaper than at the CR Park market. But it’s gone now.”

SDMC officials said that the CR Park fish market is legal, though the Govindpuri market was not.

