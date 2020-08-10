e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Govt employee, aide held for supplying guns on fake licences

Govt employee, aide held for supplying guns on fake licences

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Delhi police arrested a 31-year-old junior statistical officer working with the ministry of labour and employment and one of his aides for supplying pistols manufactured in ordnance factories to criminals based in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on fake arms licences.

The weapons were sold through various gun shops to criminals without verification of arms licences and no record of buyers was maintained, senior officers said.

The arrested government officer was identified as Insar Khan from Baghpat in UP, who was working as a junior statistical officer in the ministry of labour and employment in Delhi. Police identified Khan’s aide as Paras Chopra, 36, from Karnal, Haryana. He owns a gun shop in Karnal.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bhisham Singh said they received information on August 4 that a consignment of illegal arms was being supplied from UP to Delhi and would be delivered near India Gate.

“Based on the information, a raid was conducted at a location on Tilak Marg and a suspect later identified Insar Khan was held and one 0.32 bore automatic pistol made in ordnance factory of Kolkata. A magazine and five live cartridges were recovered from Khan,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the police found he worked in the ministry. “Khan said he collected the pistol from Deepak, a criminal from Baghpat, UP. He said they buy automatic pistols from a gun house on a fake arms licence. A raid was conducted at the identified gun house from where 14 live cartridges and one magazine were recovered. Khan disclosed the name of his associate as Paras Chopra,” police said.

The DCP said Khan joined the government job in 2012. “His first posting was at Pune from 2012 to 2015. He was transferred to Delhi in 2015. He was arrested in 2012 in a case of SSC paper cheating by Lucknow police,” he said.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In