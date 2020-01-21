Govt medical college all set to get around 20 postgraduate seats this year

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:13 IST

NOIDA: After getting positive remarks from the inspection team of the National Board of Examination (NBE), the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kasna in Gautam Budh Nagar is likely to get at least 20 postgraduate seats in the current academic session.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, GIMS director, said since the institute has started the MBBS course for 100 students after due approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI), to further improve patient care, the GIMS has initiated the process to get recognition in order to start postgraduate courses in different streams.

The GIMS is an autonomous tertiary care teaching hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar. The GIMS hospital is fully functional and approximately 1,500 patients are visiting the hospital daily and over 200 patients are being admitted. All major surgeries are being performed there. It has already got the letter of permission from the MCI on August 1 last year, for admitting 100 MBBS students.

“We have applied for some 20-25 seats in five streams. The team of NBE inspected the institute last week and permitted us to start Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in paediatrics for four candidates and in gynaecology for two candidates. The other teams will visit the institute to provide us permission for the remaining specialties of medicine, surgery and anesthesia,” he said.

He further said the inspection team was very happy with GIMS’ hi-tech infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories and skills lab. “The team members also hailed our faculty, who are dedicated and well-versed in the latest medical advancements and trained in the newer curriculum guidelines of the MCI,” he said.

Dr Gupta also said the eligibility for DNB is qualifying MBBS or an equivalent programme with 50% or above aggregate percentage along with clearing the DNB-CET entrance test.

“In super specialty courses, only those candidates who are in possession of MBBS (recognised by NBE /IMC Act) and who have qualified the Board’s CET (broad specialty) are eligible for training for a period of six years, against approved seats. The course is covered in six semesters, which also comprises rotational training,” he said.

Giving the break-up of stipend to the super specialty postgraduate students, the GIMS director said payment of monthly stipend is mandatory. “An accredited hospital has to pay each super specialty trainee a minimum monthly stipend of ₹14,000 in the first year. “From the next semester, it increases to the equivalent of the sum paid to DM/MCH trainees by respective state governments, in institutions owned by them,” he said.