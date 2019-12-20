e-paper
Govt nod to shikaras in Pong and other Himachal lakes

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The state government has granted approval for shikaras in Pong Dam lake and other water bodies of Himachal Pradesh to give a boost to lake tourism.

Approval was granted during a meeting on Thursday to review progress of projects being implemented by state tourism department.

Presiding over the meeting, chief secretary Shrikant Baldi stressed the need for effective coordination among all line departments to fully capitalise the priority tourism projects in the state.

He said the state has vast potential in terms of eco and adventure tourism, which must be fully explored.

“This would improve employment opportunities, thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of the state,” Baldi said.

He said in order to further broaden the scope of tourism in the state, new sites for paragliding must be identified under ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manzilien’, keeping safety parameters in mind.

He directed to develop Bulah Kataru in Mandi district as eco tourism destination. The chief secretary also directed the concerned authorities to indentify land in each district for construction of heliport for passenger transport services.

Himachal is emerging as an attractive destination on the tourism map owing to its beautiful landscape and we must strive to capitalise this potential through expediting the infrastructure development, services and facilitation, he added.

Tourism department director Yunus Khan conducted the proceedings of the meeting

