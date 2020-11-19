e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Govt orders hiring of medical students to ramp up staff for Covid patients

Govt orders hiring of medical students to ramp up staff for Covid patients

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:05 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed medical directors of its Covid hospitals to hire medical students, interns, and dentists to assist duty doctors in taking care of patients with coronavirus disease (covid-19).

“In view of…increased demand for ICU beds and medical HR in hospitals of (Delhi government) for management of Covid-19, all directors … are permitted to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns, and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) pass to assist the duty doctors,” an order from the special secretary (health) SM Ali issued on Wednesday read.

The medical students, interns, or dentists who are hired will be paid Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift. The interns will receive this “honorarium” over and above their stipend. It is difficult to work longer hours with the personal protective equipment, the order read.

The government also allowed hospitals to get CT scan at DGHS approved labs under its Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, if the facility is not available in a hospital. The newly constructed hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar had already been directed to do so for any laboratory tests.

The government has also instructed hospitals to get the expensive IL-6 test from the four government hospitals that perform it Guru Teg Bahadur, Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital, Lok Nayak hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

The test is done to check inflammatory markers to predict a cytokine storm, a condition in which the body’s immune response goes into an overdrive and starts attacking its own tissues and organs.

top news
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In