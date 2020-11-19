Govt orders hiring of medical students to ramp up staff for Covid patients

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:05 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed medical directors of its Covid hospitals to hire medical students, interns, and dentists to assist duty doctors in taking care of patients with coronavirus disease (covid-19).

“In view of…increased demand for ICU beds and medical HR in hospitals of (Delhi government) for management of Covid-19, all directors … are permitted to engage 4th and 5th year MBBS students, interns, and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) pass to assist the duty doctors,” an order from the special secretary (health) SM Ali issued on Wednesday read.

The medical students, interns, or dentists who are hired will be paid Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift. The interns will receive this “honorarium” over and above their stipend. It is difficult to work longer hours with the personal protective equipment, the order read.

The government also allowed hospitals to get CT scan at DGHS approved labs under its Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, if the facility is not available in a hospital. The newly constructed hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar had already been directed to do so for any laboratory tests.

The government has also instructed hospitals to get the expensive IL-6 test from the four government hospitals that perform it Guru Teg Bahadur, Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital, Lok Nayak hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

The test is done to check inflammatory markers to predict a cytokine storm, a condition in which the body’s immune response goes into an overdrive and starts attacking its own tissues and organs.