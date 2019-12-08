Govt to spend ₹41.5 crore to develop 961 villages in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:37 IST

The state government has decided to spend ₹41.46 crore for development of 961 villages in Jalandhar district under ‘Smart Village Campaign’.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday said the state government under this campaign has identified 961 villages, which will be developed from the funds from finance commission.

Sharma said an elaborate mechanism has been devised for smooth and efficient execution of the development projects under this scheme.

He said the development works would be carried out in 69 villages of Adampur block, 69 of Nakodar block, 98 of Phillaur block, 65 of Rurka Kalan block, 95 of Bhogpur block, 78 of Nurmahal block, 46 of Mehatpur block, 178 of Jalandhar (East) block, 74 of Shahkot block, 61 of Lohian Khaas block and 128 villages of Jalandhar (West) block.

The work will be monitored through an SVC mobile app, which would be released shortly by the chief minister, he added.