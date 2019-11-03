e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Govt trying to divert public attention: Akhilesh

  Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Hitting out at the BJP government over the alleged UPPCL PF scam, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government, neck-deep in corruption, was looking for excuses to divert public attention and engaging in vendetta politics by levelling baseless accusations (at the previous Samajwadi Party regime).

“The UP power minister, who took Rs 20 crore donation from the DHFL, would (he) please tell what are his relations with the company?” Akhilesh Yadav asked in a press statement issued on Sunday evening.

The BJP government had been trumpeting itself as a clean government, but now the layers of corruption in the government were unravelling. “The BJP government will have to tell as to what were its intentions behind investing the employees’ hard-earned money in the company that was already defaulter?” he said.

Akhilesh said: “For two and half years, this government smelt scams in the previous government’s projects. They looked in the nook and cranny of every project and failed to find any discrepancy. So now, they are resorting to mudslinging to try to prevent its dark realities from getting exposed.”

The SP chief said: “It is questionable why the government kept the scam under wraps for two and half years. Had the media not spotted it, it would have stayed hidden. Even now it doesn’t appear that the government would let the scam be investigated. If it said that it will get it probed by CBI, then why they are bringing in the EOW into it?”

top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News