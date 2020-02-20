Govt will renovate dilapidated temples across state: Yogi

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that his government will renovate old, dilapidated temples across the state with public support.

He said the renovation works would be taken up on the lines of the Mansarovar temple in Gorakhpur, which has been built afresh with funds donated by four local industrialists and the assistance of the UP government. The chief minister was addressing a gathering at the Mansarovar temple where he inaugurated the renovated shrine and performed ‘pran pratishtha’ of the idols.

The traditional Vijay Dashmi procession, led by Yogi Adityanath is his capacity as head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, reaches the Mansarovar temple every year.

“The temple’s condition was not good. The roof was so dilapidated that it could have fallen anytime and injured people. The idols were lying broken. My mentor Mahant Avaidynath wanted the temple to be renovated, but it could not happen back then. Today, when it is finally renovated, his soul will surely get peace,” he said.

Adityanath also said, “Renovation of the temple became possible with donations and government support. We would ensure that all such old temples, which are in a dilapidated condition, are renovated across the state with people’s cooperation.”

The chief minister said contributing to the temple’s renovation was part of the process of nation and society building. He hailed the donors, saying only fortunate people get the chance to have a temple built.

He also asked people to shun the use of plastic, especially in temple premises, to avoid littering. Earlier, while inaugurating a primary school in Sahjanwa, the chief minister said his government had provided jobs to 2.5 lakh (250,000) people in just two-and-half years of his tenure. As many as 1.20 lakh (120,000) basic shiksha parishad schools were developed on the lines of ‘convent schools’, as part of the government’s initiative to ensure access to quality education to all, he said.

Later, addressing students at Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT), he asked them to find solutions to various environmental problems.

Every gram panchayat to have open gymnasium: CM

Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh government was working on a war footing to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

He also said each village in the state will have proper roads, ponds for water conservation, drainage system and playgrounds.

The chief minister was addressing a public gathering at Basia village, where he inaugurated a road and renovated buildings of the Government Junior High School and the Draupadi Devi Gita Devi School, adopted by a private firm under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. PTI