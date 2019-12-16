Goyal alliance retains majority in Panjab University syndicate

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:45 IST

The alliance between Navdeep Goyal and Ashok Goyal groups that was forged last year and had clean swept the Panjab University syndicate election retained its majority as the varsity’s apex executive body went to the polls on Sunday.

The alliance, which is seen to be pro-Congress, bagged 11 seats, though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) group managed to make inroads by winning four seats. In 2017, the Navdeep Goyal group had won 13 seats while the Ashok Goyal group had won two seats. Last year, the two came together in what was seen as an attempt to ensure that no seat goes to the BJP.

The 15-member body includes two members each from languages, law and medical science faculties and three each from arts, sciences and combined faculties.

From the faculty of arts, the BJP group led by senator Subhash Sharma won all three seats. The fourth seat came from the combined faculties (engineering and technology, fine arts and some other departments). The Goyal alliance won three seats unopposed from faculty of science and two seats unopposed from faculty of laws. Besides this, the alliance also won two seats each from combined, medical science and languages faculties.

“The DAV group and another group allied with the BJP group, leading to our loss on four seats,” said Navdeep Goyal after the election results were declared.

Sources said the DAV group joined hands with the BJP group after the syndicate denied affiliation to the college’s management institute.

“We are very happy with the results,” said Subhash Sharma of the BJP group. “Our tally has reached four from zero last year. Many groups that had aligned with the Goyal groups in the past were on our side this time, including the DAV group because it was upset with their working.”

“The syndicate had an anti-college attitude, whether it be regarding affiliations or other issues. We faced problems on ground, so we decided to support the BJP group,” said a member of the Jagpal group that had supported the Goyal alliance last year.

The election results have opened up chances for vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, who is seen aligned with the BJP, to have some backing in the syndicate. Since his appointment, the V-C has been at loggerheads with the syndicate.

During the recent row over extension to dean students welfare (DSW) Emannual Nahar, the only voice of dissent was that of the V-C. In July, too, syndicate members opened a front against him after he walked out of a meeting over the issue of advertising some posts.

The results of the Sunday elections are also expected to influence the upcoming senate polls in 2020. The senate is the apex decision-making body of the varsity.