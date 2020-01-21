e-paper
Greater Noida apartments to get Ganga water by 2020-end

Greater Noida apartments to get Ganga water by 2020-end

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:57 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
GREATER NOIDA: With the Greater Noida authority having laid pipelines over a distance of 17km, against a target of 23km, it has fixed a target to start supplying Ganga water to apartments by 2020-end, officials said.

The authority will supply 210 million litre daily (MLD) of Ganga water under this ambitious project so that residents do not have to depend on groundwater. As of now, Greater Noida’s 10 lakh population depends on groundwater for all their water requirements.

The project has been delayed by six years, owing to farmers not giving up land for the project. The authority said now that all issues pertaining to land have been sorted, it hopes to complete work at the earliest.

The ₹291.77 crore Ganga water project was started in 2010 and was scheduled to be completed by 2013 but has missed several deadlines since then.

In April 2016, the authority had set March 2018 as the revised deadline for the project, but work again got delayed. At present, residents depend on hard groundwater for drinking, which is often saline. The authority is now sure that it will be able to supply Ganga water to residents by the end of 2020. The farmers have agreed to give their land required to lay pipelines, officials said.

“Farmers have agreed to give their land for the Ganga water project. We will soon finish laying pipelines,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

“The problem with groundwater is that it does not taste sweet and is hard. The authority had promised Ganga water supply by 2013. But even after six years, the authority has failed to deliver quality drinking water. We hope that now we will get it at least by the year-end,” Vivek Raman, a resident of Gaur City, Greater Noida West.

The authority has just finished laying pipelines over a distance of 17.9km that is needed to bring Ganga water from the Masuri-Dehra Ganga Canal to the water treatment plant in Palla village of Greater Noida. The plant will store Ganga water 5.1km away at the master reservoir in Knowledge Park-5, behind the Greater Noida authority’s new administrative building. Farmers have agreed to give land for laying pipelines over a distance of 5.1km more.

