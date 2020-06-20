e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Greater Noida: Builders fined for not taking dust control measures

Greater Noida: Builders fined for not taking dust control measures

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Saturday slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on a builder developing a group housing project in Greater Noida for not taking adequate anti-pollution measures during construction. This is the second time in the past two days that the UPPCB has slapped a fine on entities over irresponsible construction activities leading to air pollution.

On Thursday, another builder was imposed a penalty of ₹5 lakh over the same reason. Officials said Thursday’s fine was the first in the district after construction was allowed to restart from May 4, following weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

“We had received a complaint through social media that construction activities in a Greater Noida sector were creating inconvenience and generating a lot of dust. Upon inspection, it was found construction was leading to dust. Construction materials like sand were also not covered. There were no dust controlling measures taken by the builder, that’s why an environmental compensation of ₹5 lakh was imposed,” said Archana Dwivedi, regional officer, UPPCB.

“An official letter has been sent to the city magistrate to collect the fine of ₹5 lakh each from both builders,” Dwivedi added.

As construction activities restarted in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district has been seeing a slight drop in air quality. The air quality index (AQI) during the national lockdown had come down to the ‘satisfactory’ category (AQI of 50 to 100). However, the current trend of air quality is under the ‘moderate’ category, which is an AQI of 100 to 200.

“The air quality in the region is a cause of concern again as it’s deteriorating slowly with construction activities resuming in the region. At some places in NCR, the air quality is back to the ‘poor’ category and the volume of both PM2.5 and PM10 is increasing. Also, during summers, dust from construction activities contributes to PM2.5 levels. It is highly advised to ensure that C&D (construction and demolition) and dust mitigation guidelines are adhered to,”said Shambhavi Shukla, programme officer (air quality), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Earlier this month, it was revealed in an RTI that only 10 out of 45 major construction sites and industries have installed anti-smog guns -- a major pollution control measure. The anti-smog gun, as directed by the Supreme Court in January, should be used in the NCR at project sites dealing with excavation, material handling and other dust-generating activities.

