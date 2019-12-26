Greater Noida: Domestic help, her husband allegedly flee with jewellery worth ₹10 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:34 IST

A family has alleged that their domestic help and her husband fled with gold and silver jewellery worth ₹10 lakh from their house in Yaqubpur village in Phase-II area, on Tuesday. The family had received gifts on their marriage last month and had kept the valuables in a safe. The family members were away on Tuesday when the domestic allegedly help committed the crime, the police said.

The complainant, Toshi, said she married Yatin Bhati last month. “We had some gold and silver jewellery in the house. We had kept 25 tola gold and one 1kg silver and ₹3 lakh cash in the safe,” she said.

Toshi said the suspects, Lalita and her husband Chandramani, lived in their house as tenants. “They had been living in our house for the last six months. Lalita also worked at our house as a domestic help. We had not done any police verification,” she stated in the complaint.

The family had gone to a relative’s place on Tuesday in Sector 56. “We had asked Lalita and Chandramani to look after the house in our absence. When we returned we found the safe broken and empty. The couple was nowhere to be found,” she said, adding that the suspects have since switched off their cellphones.

Phase-II station house officer Farmood Ali Pundir said a case was registered under IPC Section 381 (burglary). “Primary investigation showed Lalita as a native of Prayagraj, while Chandramani hails from Aligarh. We have put them on electronic and manual surveillance,” he said.