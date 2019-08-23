Greater Noida: Engineer falls to death from 11th floor

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:04 IST

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old engineer with a private power supply company died under mysterious circumstance after he allegedly fell off the eleventh floor of a residential highrise on Thursday around 6pm. The deceased, Surjeet Dhara (35), was from West Bengal. He lived with his family in Sector Delta of Greater Noida.

The incident took place when he was visiting his friend in Mahalaxmi Green Mansion, Sector Zeta I.

Jitendra Singh Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said the police received information from a carpenter in the society, Zakir Hussain. “Hussain spotted Dhara lying unconscious on the ground. He dialed the police helpline (100) and also alerted residents about the matter,” he said.

Deekhit said a police team was rushed. “Dhara was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He had received injuries on his body and head,” he said.

Police launched an investigation and found that Dhara’s friend, Utpal Nandi, lived on the 11th floor of the highrise. “Nandi told us that Surjeet had come to meet him in the afternoon. He said Dhara went to the washroom, which is when he accidentally fell through the window to the ground,” Deekhit said.

A police team visited the flat and found that the bathroom has a low base window. “It appears Dhara probably slipped while peeping outside the window,” said the police.

Police said Nandi is also from West Bengal and they had been friends since the last 12 years. “We had sent the body for postmortem and reports revealed he had ante mortem injuries. We have not received any complaint in this regard,” Deekhit said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 22:04 IST