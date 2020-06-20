e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Fringe group members protest outside mobile factory, booked

Greater Noida: Fringe group members protest outside mobile factory, booked

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:34 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: Members of a fringe group on Saturday afternoon protested outside a manufacturing plant of Oppo mobile phone firm demanding closure of operations, days after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Ladakh’s Galwan valley in a stand-off with Chinese troops. The protesters were booked by the district police.

There was no response from Oppo to an email by HT by the time this story was published.

Volunteers and members of the Hindu Raksha Dal protested outside the plant for more than two hours. “We even requested the government to shut down all Chinese companies in the country which should be a lesson to China who will think before any attacks on our country,” said Pinky Chaudhary, president, Hindu Raksha Dal. The volunteers claimed that the protest was conducted while maintaining norms of social distancing. They put on symbolic locks on the company’s gates. A police team was later rushed. “There were many people. Local cops rushed to maintain public order. The group gave their memorandum to ACP after which they left,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, zone 3.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, Ecotech 1 police registered a case against the protesters under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC as the protest was in violation of IPC Section 144 imposed till June 30

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In