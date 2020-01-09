e-paper
Greater Noida starts waste management competition

Jan 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a waste management competition for residents welfare associations, apartment owners’ association and other institutions. It will evaluate waste management methodology of each competitor and award prizes to entities that perform better in handling garbage.

The move is aimed at encouraging bulk waste generators to treat waste as per the waste management rules of 2016. “We want that the bulk waste generators follow rules and fulfil their responsibilities. If all bulk waste generators will do their bit then city will be able to handle waste in a better manner. We will honour successful RWAs or AOAs with prize money to encourage them for better work,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

All RWAs, AOAs and institutions are told to apply for the competition. They will have to answer to questions related with waste handling and then submit their applications at the health department latest by January 31, 2020. There will be total 3 winners in the competition on the basis of numbers, which they will get. The winner will get ₹3 lakh, while the runner-up will get ₹1.5 lakh and second runner-up will get ₹1 lakh.

The authority in the past had imposed penalty against the bulk waste generators such as group housing complexes, hospitals, hotels, schools, colleges, industrial units and others for not treating their waste on own.

A bulk waste generator is one, who either produces 100 kg waste daily or the complex is built on 5000 square metres land or above size. The authority had fixed September, 2019 as the last date to start treatment of the waste for bulk waste generators. And since September the authority is conducting inspection and imposing the penalty. The authority hope all bulk waste generators will start treating their waste and help in enforcing the waste rules. City generates 250 metric tonne waste daily.

